Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is planning to perform another round of job cuts to dismiss its underperformers as soon as next month as part of its annual evaluation of staff, reported Financial Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In July, CEO David Solomon said that the company which halted job cut during the pandemic, had resumed its regular performance-based elimination of employees. The CEO also hinted that it would conduct it again in late 2023. The review will also pave way for executives to make compensation decisions at the end of financial year.