Goldman Sachs plans fresh round of layoffs, likely to affect 250 jobs2 min read 31 May 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Goldman Sachs is considering a third round of layoffs, with less than 250 employees expected to be affected, as the bank recalculates costs amid the slow rebound in deal-making
In what would be its third round of layoffs in a year, Goldman Sachs is mulling over another round of jobs and about 250 employees are likely to be affected. The buzz around the fresh layoffs came at a time when the revenues are soft all across Wall Street. The development comes as senior executives across the banking industry are re-calculating costs as a rebound in deal-making takes longer to materialize.
