Goldman Sachs pledges additional $10 million to support India's covid situation

Goldman Sachs on Thursday said it will commit an additional $10 million towards supporting relief and recovery efforts amid continued surge in covid infection cases and deaths in India.

The additional funding for India will focus on support for front line health facilities that are leading the fight against covid-19 in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, including ongoing vaccination efforts. The funds will also be deployed to support initiatives promoting mental health in communities across India and will help economic recovery within those communities, Goldman Sachs said.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, our firm has been focused on how we can help communities around the world, including those where we live and work," said David M. Solomon, chairman and chief executive officer. “India is home to three Goldman Sachs offices, and we have a responsibility to respond and provide our firm’s support and assistance."

Today’s commitment builds on the $42 million Goldman Sachs has already deployed to more than 300 non-profits across 31 countries through the Covid-19 Relief Fund, and the firm’s $525 million commitment to small businesses. This included a $1 million commitment to India in 2020 which was fully allocated to the distribution of food and essential supplies to help segments of the population displaceddue to the pandemic.

