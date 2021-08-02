Goldman Sachs raises junior banker pay, aligning with rivals

The bank’s new pay for staff starting out in the industry is well ahead of its big bank peers, which centered around a $100,000 figure as they sought to stem defections amid intense workloads. Credit Suisse is considering increasing starting salaries for first-year analysts to six figures, though executives are still evaluating pay and no changes are official yet, separate people familiar with the matter said. Second and third-year analysts at the Swiss lender could be bumped to $105,000 and $110,000, respectively, according to an earlier Financial News report.