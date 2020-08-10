Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Goldman Sachs Singapore PTE sells TVS Motor shares worth 148 cr
FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S.,

Goldman Sachs Singapore PTE sells TVS Motor shares worth 148 cr

1 min read . 10 Aug 2020 Ashwin Ramarathinam

TVS Motor Company reported a net loss of 139 crore for the first quarter of 2020-21 financial year against a net profit of 142 crore in the April-June period of 2019-20

Mumbai: Goldman Sachs Singapore PTE on Monday sold 0.75% stake in TVS Motor Company for 148 crore, through open market transactions.

The bulk deal data available with the BSE showed that Goldman Sachs Singapore PTE sold 3.55 million shares, or 0.75% stake in the bank. The shares were disposed off at an average price of 417.05, valuing the transactions at 147.95 crore.

TVS Motor Company reported a net loss of 139 crore for the first quarter of 2020-21 financial year against a net profit of 142 crore in the April-June period of 2019-20. Revenue decreased 68% to 1434 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 compared to 4469 crore in the same period of last year.

From the beginning of the year, TVS Motor Company fell 11% against a loss of 7% in the benchmark index, Sensex. From April lows, the stock gained 74% while Sensex was up 33%.

TVS Motor Company settled for the day on the BSE at 418.55, down 0.64% from the previous close, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.37% to 38182.08 points.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated