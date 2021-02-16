Goldman Sachs to offer its investing know-how to the masses

Goldman Sachs to offer its investing know-how to the masses3 min read . 04:13 PM IST
Elite Wall Street firm is set to unveil Marcus Invest, a robo-advisory wealth-management platform
You used to need at least $10 million in investible assets to draw the attention of wealth managers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Now, all it takes is $1,000 and a smartphone.
The Wall Street firm on Tuesday is set to unveil Marcus Invest, a low-cost digital platform that allocates and automatically rebalances individuals’ wealth across portfolios of stocks and bonds based on the models developed by the firm’s investment-strategy committee.
