Goldman Sachs announced on August 28 that it has reached an agreement to sell a portion of its wealth business to an independent wealth manager as part of a strategic overhaul. This move comes as the bank exits certain business segments to focus its wealth offerings on catering to the super-rich, Reuters reported.

The Wall Street bank, which did not disclose the sale price, stated that the transaction with Creative Planning LLC is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter and is likely to result in a gain.

This sale is in line with a shift in strategy that began after CEO David Solomon restructured the firm into three units last year and scaled down its aspirations for its consumer business, which incurred losses of $3 billion over the past three years.

Goldman Sachs had acquired the registered investment adviser (RIA), formerly known as United Capital Financial Partners, for $750 million in 2019 when it managed approximately $25 billion in funds. The RIA business was relatively modest in size compared to Goldman's core business, which primarily serves ultra-high net worth clients.

Goldman Sachs can continue to serve high net worth investors through the RIA and other wealth management clients, such as Creative Planning, according to the bank. Creative Planning has a workforce of over 2,100 employees across its affiliates and manages combined assets under management and advisory totalling $245 billion.

Goldman's private wealth division oversees $1 trillion in assets for ultra-high net worth clients, individuals with $60 million or more in investable assets. High net worth individuals, who fall within the business segment Goldman is contemplating selling, typically have investable assets ranging from about $1 million to $10 million.

Marc Nachmann, Goldman Sachs' Global Head of Asset & Wealth Management, informed Reuters that the current strategy involves investing more in core businesses, such as ultra-high net worth and workplace growth strategies, using the proceeds from the sale.

Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is serving as the financial advisor, and Weil, Gotshal & Manages LLP is serving as legal counsel to Goldman Sachs. Goldman is also proceeding with the sale of its fintech business, GreenSky, and has divested the majority of its unsecured consumer loans after discontinuing this type of lending last year.

(With inputs from Reuters)