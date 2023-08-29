Goldman Sachs to sell part of wealth business to focus on ‘super-rich clients’ as it revamps strategy2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Goldman Sachs to sell part of its wealth business to independent wealth manager Creative Planning as part of a strategy refresh to focus on targeting the super rich.
Goldman Sachs announced on August 28 that it has reached an agreement to sell a portion of its wealth business to an independent wealth manager as part of a strategic overhaul. This move comes as the bank exits certain business segments to focus its wealth offerings on catering to the super-rich, Reuters reported.