Goldman Sachs, with big earnings jump, is having a profitable pandemic
Wall Street firm’s revenue rises 18%, powered by trading and deal making
For many Americans, 2020 was a year to forget. For Goldman Sachs Group Inc., it was one for the record books.
Fueled by the markets’ quick recovery from the worst of the pandemic-induced recession, Goldman generated $44.56 billion in annual revenue, the most since 2009, harking back to the last time the bank successfully navigated a crisis and its aftermath. Trading revenue for 2020 reached a 10-year high.
