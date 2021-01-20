Goldman Sachs, with big earnings jump, is having a profitable pandemic

Fueled by the markets’ quick recovery from the worst of the pandemic-induced recession, Goldman generated $44.56 billion in annual revenue, the most since 2009, harking back to the last time the bank successfully navigated a crisis and its aftermath. Trading revenue for 2020 reached a 10-year high.

