Goldman, Santander Among Banks Exploring Blockchain-Based Money

(Bloomberg) -- A group of international banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America Corp. and Banco Santander, have joined forces to explore the issuance of “digital money” on public blockchains, marking the latest push by large financial institutions to examine possible uses for the technology underpinning cryptocurrencies for payments.

The consortium, which also includes BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc., MUFG Bank Ltd, TD Bank Group and UBS Group AG, will investigate the issuance of “a 1:1 reserve-backed form of digital money that provides a stable payment asset available on public blockchains, focused on G7 currencies”, the banks said in a statement on Friday.

The coalition — which said it is in contact with regulators and supervisors in relevant markets — is evaluating whether the offering could enhance competition and bring some of the benefits of digital assets, the statement said.

The plans come as banks increase their work focused on using blockchain technology for payments. Stablecoins — which are a type of cryptocurrency normally pegged to a traditional asset like the US dollar — have drawn increased interest in particular over the past few months. While they are predominantly used in cryptocurrency markets, some banks and other large fintech firms see them as a faster and cheaper alternative to traditional payment rails.

Activity by large firms has been spurred by new regulation in the US and the European Union, which has offered a clearer regulatory framework that established companies can operate within.

