Goldman trading whale Ram Sundaram exits after era of shrewd deals

Claure, who is also WeWork’s executive chairman, said he previously teamed up with Sundaram on a novel approach to issuing debt backed by Sprint Corp.’s spectrum when Claure ran the telecom operator. In June, they also paired up to help raise $20 billion for SoftBank by offloading a stake in T-Mobile in one of the largest secondary offerings ever.Claure also struck another deal, purchasing Sundaram’s $27 million home in a star-studded Greenwich Village block that’s counted Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick among its residents. That was 2017, near the peak of the city’s property market. “He charged me based on future prices of Manhattan -- and I believed him!" Claure joked.