Goldman, TVS Capital in talks for $150mn round in InsuranceDekho

A research report by JP Morgan on 14 November on the global auto industry said the rise in car prices because of inflation and supply chain issues had resulted in a spike in used car prices. “Average prices were up by 42.5% in September 2022 versus February 2020," the report said, adding that, however, “in 2023, prices are expected to decline by 2.5% to 5% for new cars and by 10% to 20% for used cars."