Goldman’s Middle East Co-CEO Abuali to Depart After 28 Years

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s co-chief for the Middle East and North Africa and one of its top asset-management executives is set to leave the bank.

Fadi Abuali is departing the New York-based firm after almost 28 years with the company, according to an internal memo. A Goldman spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Abuali was instrumental in expanding Goldman’s franchise in the Middle Eastern and North Africa since he was appointed co-CEO for the region alongside Zaid Khaldi almost five years ago. The bank opened an office in Abu Dhabi in 2023 and last year became the first Wall Street lender to secure a so-called regional headquarters license in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund agreed to anchor Goldman’s new private-credit and public-equity strategies in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf. As part of the bank’s push into Middle Eastern private credit, it is relocating London-based executive Deb Dutt to the region, Abuali said in a recent interview.

Goldman asset managers in the Middle East have been in high demand, with Khalid Albdah, head of Goldman in Saudi Arabia and co-head of the regional asset-management arm, leaving late last year for Neuberger Berman. Earlier in 2024, BlackRock Inc. tapped Mohammad Al Fahim, who oversaw Goldman’s Abu Dhabi branch, to head its operations in the United Arab Emirates.

Aside from the Middle East and North Africa, Abuali also jointly ran Goldman Asset Management’s international arm, serving as a key lieutenant to Marc Nachmann, global head of the bank’s asset- and wealth-management business, and was global co-head of the asset-management institutional-client business.

