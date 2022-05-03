GoM on casinos, online gaming to finalise tax proposals this month

According to Ankur Gupta, practice leader (indirect tax), SW India, a taxation and consulting firm, the current tax rate is 18% and is levied on the platform/access fee charged by the online gaming company. “It seems that the group of ministers is considering keeping online gaming, casinos and horse racing in same bracket of 28%. This would hit the online gaming industry very hard. While the other two would still be gambling activities and hence, sin tax of 28% can be applied, however, most of online gaming cannot be considered as gambling activity," said Gupta. He said that clubbing gaming with other two would impact the entire business model of the gaming industry.