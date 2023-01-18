GoMechanic admits to irregularities, investors seek audit

Bhasin’s LinkedIn post confirmed the layoffs and said the business would undergo restructuring. “We take full responsibility for this current situation and unanimously have decided to restructure the business while we look for capital solutions. This restructuring is going to be painful, and we will, unfortunately, need to let go of approximately 70% of the workforce. In addition, a third-party firm will be conducting an audit of the business. While the situation is far from anything we could have ever imagined for Go Mechanic, we are working on a plan which would be most viable under the circumstances," Bhasin’s Linkedin post read.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}