GoMechanic auditors had raised red flags

However, in FY22, BSR & Co., an affiliate of KPMG International, issued a ‘disclaimer on opinion’ in its audit report noting that the “company has not established its internal financial controls with reference to financial statements". BSR audited the company’s statements in FY21 and FY22 and continues to be the auditor on record. There were no qualifications in FY21 and FY22. A disclaimer of opinion indicates the auditor is unable to express an opinion on the financial statements, and does not provide any assurance on their accuracy or fairness.

