Good companies always on the right side of regulations: Lightspeed MD
Summary
- Whatever RBI comes up with, it has a good reason for it, says Bhargava
Mumbai: Fintech has always been a heavily regulated industry, but given that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been an extremely involved regulator, thinking long term, Lightspeed Venture Partners will continue to invest in fintech in India, said Anuj Bhargava, managing director and head of corporate and strategic development for India and South East Asia at the global venture capital firm.