Good companies always on the right side of regulations: Lightspeed MD

Within edtech, Lightspeed was an early backer of Byju’s, the edtech firm that is caught in a slug fest with its investors and lenders. Though Lightspeed has already cashed out of the company and now holds less than a 1% stake, it continues to believe in the sector. “We are yet to take a call on whether we will subscribe to the rights issue or not. Our stake in the company is minuscule," Bhargava said, when asked about the proposed rights issue by Byju’s parent Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd at a valuation of just $20 million, or 0.1% of its peak valuation of$22 billion in 2021.