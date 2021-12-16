Good Glam Group hires Reckitt's Sukhleen Aneja to head beauty, FMCG brands

New Delhi: Content-to-commerce company Good Glamm Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of former Reckitt executive Sukhleen Aneja as chief executive officer of its beauty and fast-moving consumer goods brands.

“In her new role Aneja will be responsible for creating a strategic road map for leading digital first brands, integrating and scaling the recent acquisitions and leveraging the Unique digital ecosystem including content, creator and communities for creating India’s largest content to commerce powerhouse," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The intent is to create a digital-first house of brands by leveraging the company’s content to commerce piece, it added.

In November, Good Glamm Group, previously known as MyGlamm, became a unicorn after it raised $150 million in a Series D funding round led by Prosus Ventures (Naspers) and Warburg Pincus.

Its portfolio of products includes cosmetics brand MyGlamm, premium mom-and-baby brand MomsCo, and baby products brand Baby Chakra, which it acquired this year.

The content-to-commerce company has been placing aggressive bets on digital media companies. It recently bought celebrity media and influencer talent management network Miss Malini; earlier it had acquired Delhi-based digital media and lifestyle content platform ScoopWhoop.

Aneja has spent over two decades working across large fast moving consumer goods companies. In her last role, Aneja was chief marketing officer for Reckitt’s hygiene portfolio across South Asia. Prior to Reckitt, she worked at Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and L’Oréal Paris.

In her new role, Aneja will ensure strategic, financial and operational leadership for the brands and will work closely with group founder, Darpan Sanghvi, co-founders Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi.

Beauty and personal care remain highly under-leveraged online and that’s where lies the opportunity for creating strong and powerful consumer first brands leveraging the unique digital and content ecosystem that the group has built, Aneja said in a statement.

​Brands that come under the Good Glamm Group umbrella will be able to leverage a large digital audience comprising the Group’s 3.5 billion monthly impressions, 88 million POPxo users, 100 million ScoopWhoop users, BabyChakra’s 20 million mothers’ community with over a 10,000 doctors network, and 220,000 Plixxo Influencers. Brands associated with Good Glamm Group are MyGlamm, POPxo, Plixxo, BabyChakra, The Moms Co, ScoopWhoop, St. Botanica and MissMalini.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.