Good Glamm delays April salaries, yet to settle full dues to former employees
SummaryGood Glamm has seen a lot of churn in recent months as the company grapples with a severe cash crunch that forced it to consider raising fresh funds at a sharply lower valuation, which triggered the exit of three of its directors.
MUMBAI : The Good Glamm Group, a beauty products and content platform, has delayed salaries for April and is yet to settle the full and final payments for those employees who were laid off, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
