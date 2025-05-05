Fresh funds needed

Good Glamm currently needs about ₹250-500 crore to settle liabilities and payments to vendors, employees and founders of the companies they acquired, Mint reported earlier this year, citing a person familiar with the matter. “The immediate requirement to keep the lights on is around ₹180-200 crore, and the founder will do whatever it takes to keep the company running, including selling a controlling stake to any incoming investor," the person had said in January, adding that the promoters are looking to raise at a near-zero valuation, which will wipe out the existing investors and their shareholding in the company.