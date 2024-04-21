Good Glamm gets default notices from IAN, founders of Sirona, Moms Co
Good Glamm had acquired the two companies in 2021; IAN and founders send notices complaining last tranches not paid yet
Founders of Sirona Hygiene and The Moms Co, as well as the Indian Angel Network (IAN), have filed default notices against content-to-commerce company Good Glamm Group which had acquired the two companies in 2021, two people aware of the development said. The founders, as well as IAN which had invested in Sirona, say Good Glamm has not paid the final payments due to them.