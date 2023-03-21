Good Glamm Group acquires Bulbul; launches creator app1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 06:02 PM IST
As part of the deal, Bulbul founder Sachin Bhatia will take over as CEO, Good Creator Co. The core functionality of Bulbul has been added to the Good Creator Co, technology and product stack
New Delhi: The Good Glamm Group on Tuesday announced the acquisition of video commerce company Bulbul that will deepen the group’s understanding of the creator ecosystem.
