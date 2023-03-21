New Delhi: The Good Glamm Group on Tuesday announced the acquisition of video commerce company Bulbul that will deepen the group’s understanding of the creator ecosystem.

As part of the deal, Bulbul founder Sachin Bhatia will take over as CEO, Good Creator Co. The core functionality of Bulbul has been added to the Good Creator Co., technology and product stack, it said in a statement. Bulbul was started as live streaming video shopping app that works with a network of experts who present and explain various products and their features in different Indian languages to end consumers.

On Tuesday the Good Creator Co., the group’s influencer-focussed platform announced the launch of the Good Creator Co (GCC) App designed for content creators. “Available for Android and iOS users, the GCC App has been engineered by combining the complimentary tech stacks of Winkl, Plixxo and Bulbul powered by the data analytics of Vidooly to create a unified platform that meets the needs of new age content creators and influencers in innovative ways and also gives a data first platform for brands to run influencer campaigns in a programmatic manner bringing transparency to performance and spends," it said.

The Good Glamm Group founded by Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, is a content-creator-commerce beauty and personal care company. It functions under four different verticals.

“Good Creator Co is integral to our vision of being a true content to commerce company…Sachin and his team will not only work closely with all our brands for their influencer marketing and commerce needs but also offer the same solutions and learnings to other brands and companies," said Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group.

The Good Creator Co (GCC) app’s features allow creators and influencers within the GCC community to engage with each other and foster brand collaborations. GCC has a database of 1.5 million creators with 100,000 active monthly users.