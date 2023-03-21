Good Glamm Group acquires Bulbul; launches creator app

On Tuesday the Good Creator Co., the group’s influencer-focussed platform announced the launch of the Good Creator Co (GCC) App designed for content creators. “Available for Android and iOS users, the GCC App has been engineered by combining the complimentary tech stacks of Winkl, Plixxo and Bulbul powered by the data analytics of Vidooly to create a unified platform that meets the needs of new age content creators and influencers in innovative ways and also gives a data first platform for brands to run influencer campaigns in a programmatic manner bringing transparency to performance and spends," it said.

