Good Glamm Group acquires ScoopWhoop

Good Glamm Group, which owns direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm, on Wednesday announced it had acquired Delhi-based digital media and lifestyle content platform ScoopWhoop with a predominantly male audience. The acquisition marks the group’s entry into content-to-commerce segment in the fast-growing men’s grooming category. The size of the deal was not disclosed.

Founded by Sattvik Mishra, Rishi Pratim Mukherjee and Sriparna Tikekar, ScoopWhoop will continue to work as an independent brand and media house within the Good Glamm Group. ScoopWhoop’s digital assets generate 1bn monthly impressions and engage over 100 million users. More than 60% of ScoopWhoop users are men.

The acquisition comes after Sanghvi Beauty and Technologies, which operates D2C beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm, consolidated its various businesses under the Good Glamm Group last month.

The company had then earmarked Rs750 crore to acquire four to six digital-first brands over the next six months in the skin, hair, bath, body and baby care segments. It had also indicated its intent to invest in content-focused platforms that have a big consumer base.

Earlier this month, it acquired The Moms Co for an undisclosed amount with an eye to build content-to-commerce platform. In August, MyGlamm acquired BabyChakra, a parenting platform and community. It then promised to invest ₹100 crore in BabyChakra to build a mother-baby content-to-commerce platform.

Over the next three years, the Group will invest Rs. 500 crore in the men’s category. The men's grooming segment is a $1.5 billion market, said the company in a release. It added that the Group is building and buying brands that make male personal care products. It will leverage its content-to-commerce capabilities to launch them online and offline across the country, the company said. Founded in 2013, ScoopWhoop Media creates lifestyle and pop culture content across its online, mobile, and social channels. The brand’s target audience is aged between13 and 35 years.

With this acquisition, the Good Glamm Group will generate an aggregate of 3.5 billion monthly impressions and will have over 150 million unique users through its media division which comprises other digital media brands such POPxo, a digital community for millennial women.

This large user base and reach, along with the Group’s digital and go-to-market omnichannel capabilities, and its capacity to derive data-driven insights into what consumers want will help brands in the Group to create, launch and market products in the beauty, skincare, personal care, male grooming and parenting categories, the company said.

Darpan Sanghvi, group founder and CEO of Good Glamm Group said he was an ardent fan of ScoopWhoop for a long time. ScoopWhoop will accelerate the Group’s foray into building a content-to-commerce platform for the burgeoning male grooming and personal care segment, he added.

Sattvik Mishra, co-founder, ScoopWhoop, said, “At ScoopWhoop we’re proud that we’ve built a brand loved by young India for its fun, lifestyle focussed content. Being part of Good Glamm Group gives us the chance to substantially scale up…becoming a defining force in the content to commerce revolution."

Brands under the Good Glamm Group umbrella include clean beauty label MyGlamm, POPxo, Plixxo, an influencer marketing platform, BabyChakra, The Moms Co and now ScoopWhoop.

The Good Glamm Group is backed by L’Occitane, Accel, Amazon, Bessemer Venture Partners, Ascent Capital, Shraddha Kapoor, Trifecta Capital, Stride Ventures, Tano Capital LLC, the Mankekar family and Wipro Consumer.

The Group is planning a stock market listing in FY23-24, founder and CEO Darpan Sanghvi told Mint in an earlier interview.

