Good Glamm Group acquires ScoopWhoop

Over the next three years, the Group will invest Rs. 500 crore in the men’s category. The men's grooming segment is a $1.5 billion market, said the company in a release. It added that the Group is building and buying brands that make male personal care products. It will leverage its content-to-commerce capabilities to launch them online and offline across the country, the company said. Founded in 2013, ScoopWhoop Media creates lifestyle and pop culture content across its online, mobile, and social channels. The brand’s target audience is aged between13 and 35 years.

