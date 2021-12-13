Good Glamm Group makes fifth acquisition in 2021, acquires Miss Malini

“Through the acquisition, we definitely get Malini’s insights, who has been the first influencer in many ways, the country has seen. Second, Miss Malini Entertainment also provides a very different context than the publishing assets we have through POPxo, BabyChakra and ScoopWhoop. Hence, it helps us increase not just reach but the frequency for users to interact further with the Good Glamm universe," said Darpan Sanghvi, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Good Glamm Group, in an interview with Mint.