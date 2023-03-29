Good Glamm Group set to enter men’s wellness mkt

Kumar and Good Glam have made significant investments to launch a joint venture for selling products at price points of ₹150-350. The deal marks Good Glamm‘s foray into the men’s personal care and wellness category. “We’ve always been clear that we have to play in men’s category. Last year we were trying to make an acquisition which didn’t go through due to valuation differences. Over the last 12 months, as we consolidated our businesses, and created these centralized engines, we realized we can set up new brands with very little incremental costs. Our channel heads are there, we have the tech, the supply chain is all set," Darpan Sanghvi, founder and chief executive, The Good Glamm Group, said.