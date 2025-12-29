Good news, flyers! Air India Express PayDay sale now offers domestic flights from ₹1,950, international from ₹5,590

Air India Express started its monthly ‘PayDay Sale’ on Monday, offering low prices for local flights starting at ₹1,950 and overseas trips from ₹5,590.

In a statement, Air India Express announced that these discounted tickets are available on the airline’s website, app, and other travel platforms until 1 January 2026.

Check-In Bags & Travel Dates Travellers can also opt for "no check-in bag" deals, starting at ₹1,850 for local routes and ₹5,355 for international flights. These prices apply to local trips taken between 12 January and 10 October 2026, and overseas trips between 12 January and 31 October 2026.

The airline further said that ‘Lite’ tickets offer cheaper rates for extra bags: ₹1,500 for 15 kg on local flights and ₹2,500 for 20 kg on foreign ones. There are also no booking fees for anyone using the mobile app.

According to the statement, the company's website offers special perks for its members. These include 25% off Business Class with extra legroom, complimentary hot meals, increased baggage allowance, and priority check-in.

Tata NeuPass Members The statement noted that Tata NeuPass members can get an extra discount of up to ₹250 when booking on the official site or app. Business Class chairs are now on more than 40 new Boeing 737-8 planes that joined the fleet during its fast growth.

The company also offers special deals and perks on its website and app for students, seniors, and military families to help more people fly. Furthermore, the website offers convenient payment options, including monthly plans and “buy now, pay later” options.

AI Express Starts Operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport Air India Express started flying from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on 25 December. By offering direct trips to Bengaluru and Delhi, it became one of the first airlines to begin regular service on the very day the new airport opened for business.

The company stated that its first flight from NMIA travelled to Bengaluru. To celebrate the start, the very first passenger was given a special boarding pass during a ceremony held at the airport to mark the event.

While discussing the commencement of flights at the new location, Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, described it as a major achievement. He expressed his gratitude for being involved in the project and promised to continue improving the airline’s services.

“The start of flights from Navi Mumbai is a milestone for the city and the region. We are happy to be part of this effort in enhancing capacity for Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Navi Mumbai is a key pillar of our dual-airport strategy, complementing our services from CSMIA, where we operate direct flights to 11 domestic and three international destinations,” Singh said.

“Being here from day one reflects our confidence in the potential NMIA has - and of the role this airport will play in getting Mumbai back on a rapid growth trajectory. AIX will scale up its operations going forward, offering guests reliable, value-driven connectivity delivered with the warmth of Indian hospitality, supported by a modern fleet,” he added.