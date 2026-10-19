Good news for beer lovers in Tamil Nadu! TASMAC plans to add four new beer varieties — check prices and what’s coming

Good news for beer drinkers across Tamil Nadu: the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) is planning to introduce four new beer varieties already available in other states by the end of the year.
The Times of India cited sources at the state-owned liquor corporation who confirmed that the TASMAC board had recently concluded price negotiations for the four beer varieties. The new options will include:
1. Heineken Silver Premium Malt Lager Beer
2. Simba Roar Series Strong Premium Beer
3. Lee Mount Premium Strong Beer
4. Stok Strong Beer
United Breweries will provide Heineken Silver Premium Malt Lager Beer from its Karnataka facility, while Sona Beverages, based in Chhattisgarh, will supply Simba Roar Series Strong Premium Beer. Lee Mount Premium Strong Beer and Stok Strong Beer will come from Mount Everest Breweries’ plant in Mysuru.
The report added that these beers fall under the imported category, with prices starting at ₹250. They will be sold at both regular and elite shops.
According to officials, the board’s decisions will be forwarded to the state government for approval. The excise department will then issue a label registration, following which supplies will begin.
TASMAC currently sources 21 beer varieties from seven Tamil Nadu breweries, alongside imported beers available at its elite outlets. In 2023, it eased procurement rules for the first time to allow purchases from other states, adding brands including Woodpecker to its selection.
In August, TASMAC announced plans to introduce an online platform where customers could check stock, pay online, and collect their orders from a store. According to The Economic Times, Tasmace2e.in went live on 6 August. The report said people aged 21 or older, the legal drinking age in Tamil Nadu, can book liquor through the website.
Customers can view liquor prices, place orders, pay online, and select an outlet through the portal. They must then present a QR code to collect their purchases in person. Tamil Nadu currently follows a pickup-only system, unlike Odisha and West Bengal, where home delivery is permitted.
The portal lets users find shops within a radius of 5–25 km or search by shop number or district. TASMAC sources said, “Someone in Chennai can also order liquor at a shop in Tirunelveli and pay on the website digitally.”
The initiative aims to improve convenience, reduce waiting times, and bring greater transparency to retail liquor sales.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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