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Good news for beer lovers in Tamil Nadu! TASMAC plans to add four new beer varieties — check prices and what’s coming

Swati Gandhi
Published19 Oct 2026, 12:00 PM IST
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Good news for beer drinkers across Tamil Nadu: the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) is planning to introduce four new beer varieties already available in other states by the end of the year.

TASMAC to add four beer varieties: What are these?

The Times of India cited sources at the state-owned liquor corporation who confirmed that the TASMAC board had recently concluded price negotiations for the four beer varieties. The new options will include:

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1. Heineken Silver Premium Malt Lager Beer

2. Simba Roar Series Strong Premium Beer

3. Lee Mount Premium Strong Beer

4. Stok Strong Beer

United Breweries will provide Heineken Silver Premium Malt Lager Beer from its Karnataka facility, while Sona Beverages, based in Chhattisgarh, will supply Simba Roar Series Strong Premium Beer. Lee Mount Premium Strong Beer and Stok Strong Beer will come from Mount Everest Breweries’ plant in Mysuru.

The report added that these beers fall under the imported category, with prices starting at 250. They will be sold at both regular and elite shops.

According to officials, the board’s decisions will be forwarded to the state government for approval. The excise department will then issue a label registration, following which supplies will begin.

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TASMAC currently sources 21 beer varieties from seven Tamil Nadu breweries, alongside imported beers available at its elite outlets. In 2023, it eased procurement rules for the first time to allow purchases from other states, adding brands including Woodpecker to its selection.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 25% salary hike for TASMAC liquor outlet employees — All we know

How does the online liquor sale work?

In August, TASMAC announced plans to introduce an online platform where customers could check stock, pay online, and collect their orders from a store. According to The Economic Times, Tasmace2e.in went live on 6 August. The report said people aged 21 or older, the legal drinking age in Tamil Nadu, can book liquor through the website.

Customers can view liquor prices, place orders, pay online, and select an outlet through the portal. They must then present a QR code to collect their purchases in person. Tamil Nadu currently follows a pickup-only system, unlike Odisha and West Bengal, where home delivery is permitted.

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The portal lets users find shops within a radius of 5–25 km or search by shop number or district. TASMAC sources said, “Someone in Chennai can also order liquor at a shop in Tirunelveli and pay on the website digitally.”

Also Read | Tamil Nadu's TASMAC to allow people to buy liquor online: Report

The initiative aims to improve convenience, reduce waiting times, and bring greater transparency to retail liquor sales.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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