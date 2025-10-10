Good News for TCS employees! IT major to pay ‘higher’ variable pay, junior employees get 100% — Here's what we know

The Chief HR of TCS also stated that the IT major has been paying its ‘junior’ level employees a variable pay component of 100%, which they plan to continue in the upcoming quarters.

“Basically, it covers all the people who have been with our organisation, who are entitled for the quarterly bonus, except maybe for new joinees... but it covers practically every one... normally, at the junior level we have been paying 100 per cent, which is what will continue and for seniors, we will pay a higher amount, which is again based on the individual and unit performance,” said TCS CHRO Sudeep Kunnumal, reported the news agency PTI.