Good News for TCS employees! IT major to pay ‘higher’ variable pay, junior employees get 100% — Here's what we know

India's largest IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal, after the Q2 results, said that the firm will pay a higher variable pay amount to its ‘senior’ employees based on the individual's performance.
Kunnumal also reassured people that the company now pays a higher quarterly bonus or variable pay component compared to what they used to pay in the previous quarters.
The Chief HR of TCS also stated that the IT major has been paying its ‘junior’ level employees a variable pay component of 100%, which they plan to continue in the upcoming quarters.
“Basically, it covers all the people who have been with our organisation, who are entitled for the quarterly bonus, except maybe for new joinees... but it covers practically every one... normally, at the junior level we have been paying 100 per cent, which is what will continue and for seniors, we will pay a higher amount, which is again based on the individual and unit performance,” said TCS CHRO Sudeep Kunnumal, reported the news agency PTI.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.