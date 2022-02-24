NEW DELHI : India's largest airline IndiGo on Thursday announced that they will start flight services connecting Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh to five other cities in south India. The services will commence from 27 March.

"The airline will commence new exclusive flights between Kadapa-Chennai, Kadapa-Vijayawada, Kadapa-Bangalore, Kadapa-Vishakhapatnam, and new flights between Kadapa-Hyderabad," the airline said in a release.

Flights on Kadapa-Chennai, Kadapa-Vijayawada and Kadapa-Hyderabad routes will start from 27 March, said the press release. It also mentioned that services on Kadapa-Bangalore and Kadapa-Vishakhapatnam routes will begin from 29 March.

Kadapa will be the 73rd city in the country to be connected with IndiGo flights, it noted.

Meanwhile, shares of IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation declined as much as 4% in Monday's deals after its co-founder Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company’s board on Friday as part of a plan to gradually pare his stake in India’s largest airline.

