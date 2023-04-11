New Delhi: Last week, homegrown fast moving consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) announced that it will invest ₹100 crore in Early Spring, a ₹300 crore early-stage consumer fund being set up by Spring Marketing Capital (Spring). The move signals growing corporate interest in consumer-focussed startups that are tapping into niche, emerging trends.

The move also pits GCPL against companies such as Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, Marico Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., that, too, have invested in the startup ecosystem.

In an interview with Mint, Omar Momin, Head, M&A, GCPL, said the fund will make 25-30 investments over the next three-to-four years, investing between ₹5 crore and ₹20 crore in each company, from seed to pre-series A stage.

Edited excerpts:

What's the larger theme behind GCPL’s participation in the fund?

As you can imagine, we’ve been thinking about the early-stage startup ecosystem for the last four or five years. Broadly I think the trade-off that we were kind of jostling with is that typically strategics (i.e., V.C. investors) investing off their balance sheets meant that you cannot do more than a couple of acquisitions. So, we obviously didn’t want to get into investing off our own balance sheet given that we are not a fund and we didn’t have those capabilities. So, I think this combination allows us to be a financial investor, we are not a strategic, we are just the anchor investor in the fund.

We have this benefit of partnering with Spring, which is also a consumer, brand-focused franchise, it also has a certain overlap in terms of areas of interest and similar thinking on consumer brands. We also get a better window into how the ecosystem is evolving, how we could potentially both share, as well as learn, from the experiences of the companies that the fund invests in.

Does this mean that GCPL’s larger M&A appetite will be diverted to this fund, at least for the domestic market?

M&A for us is mostly around companies that would make sense from a value creation perspective at our scale. So, we would look at businesses that are typically bolt-ons of strategic value in our existing markets, but the ticket size and business side would be much larger than what the early-stage ecosystem operates at. So that M&A strategy remains separate in terms of looking at larger businesses as bolt-ons. Whereas this is more to get a sense of how the early-stage ecosystem is evolving, especially as it kind of intermingles with digital as a channel, with digital as a means of communication, category consumption habits, etc. So, this is more our play within the early-stage ecosystem as distinct from our overall larger M&A strategy.

Any categories that The Early Spring Fund has identified?

The way we have structured it is that the fund as defined by Spring will have a certain focus on home and personal care, as well as health and wellness. So, it is much broader than our current India business play. But at the same time, it’s not as open as some of the other funds out there. This is a specific focus that the fund has - health and wellness, home and personal care, which is kind of a superset of the space that we play in. So, it’ll also give us insights into how the larger consumption ecosystem is evolving.

Health and wellness would also cover some parts of food. We’re keeping it broad enough because there are so many ways that brands are evolving but health and wellness is the overall theme along with home and personal. It’s a mix of digital-first brands; while they don’t have to be online (only), but anything that is disrupting current business models, categories, consumptions trends, etc. So, there will be a large element of digital-first because that’s how disruption is happening, but we’re not restricting ourselves to that.

Given the funding winter, and even some direct-to-consumer brands looking at traditional distribution, does it become a good buyers' market?

This is a question for the fund to decide in terms of how they will chart out the playbook on the fund. But from an overall sense as we see it as GCPL, this fund will not be investing in the series B and C kind of rounds, it will still be very early stage. There is a lot of consolidation that is happening in the series B and Series C stage. In terms of the number of entrepreneurs coming up with new businesses, we’re not seeing that slowing down really, and the overall system is encouraging more sustainable business models.

Would you say GCPL’s participation in the early-stage startup ecosystem is a bit delayed compared to peers?

Just in terms of the salience of digital-first brands to the overall consumption pie—it’s still a very small fraction. It’s probably less than a percent in terms of representing consumption. So, there is a huge growth runway ahead. In terms of timing, I think this is coincidentally, not intentionally, a good time wherein the early-stage ecosystem is also seeing some amount of consolidation because of the way the global environment is; brands that have stronger franchises, better business models are probably going to survive this phase. In that sense, it is also the right time to partner with brands that have both a product market fit as well as a business model for a more sustainable future.