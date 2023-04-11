M&A for us is mostly around companies that would make sense from a value creation perspective at our scale. So, we would look at businesses that are typically bolt-ons of strategic value in our existing markets, but the ticket size and business side would be much larger than what the early-stage ecosystem operates at. So that M&A strategy remains separate in terms of looking at larger businesses as bolt-ons. Whereas this is more to get a sense of how the early-stage ecosystem is evolving, especially as it kind of intermingles with digital as a channel, with digital as a means of communication, category consumption habits, etc. So, this is more our play within the early-stage ecosystem as distinct from our overall larger M&A strategy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}