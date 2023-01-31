'Goodbye is so difficult...': Manu Jain quits Xiaomi after 9 years. Read full letter here3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 05:34 PM IST
The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure! Jain added.
Manu Jain on Tuesday announced he has quit Xiaomi, where he has worked for over 9 years. However, he did not disclose where he would be joining next.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×