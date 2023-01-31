Manu Jain on Tuesday announced he has quit Xiaomi, where he has worked for over 9 years. However, he did not disclose where he would be joining next.

Posting a note about the same, he said on Twitter, change is the only constant in life! Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all.

The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure! he added.

In 2013, after having co-founded and grown Jabong, I stumbled upon Xiaomi and its unique philosophy of 'Innovation for everyone'. It resonated a lot with me.

I joined the Xiaomi Group in 2014 to start its India journey. The first few years were full of ups & downs. We started as a one-person start-up, working from a small little office. We were the smallest amongst the hundreds of smartphone brands, that too with limited resources and no prior relevant industry experience. But due to the efforts of a fantastic team, we were able to build one of the most loved brands in the country.

There are several things which I am proud of but there are few which have my heart:

• Within three years, Xiaomi became the No. 1 smartphone brand in India, that too without spending any advertis- ing money

• It was an incredible moment when Mr. Tata decided to support us and invested in the company

• The proudest moment for me was meeting Hon. Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi ji and being a small catalyst

• In the Make-in-India revolution. Soon 100% of our smartphones & smart TVs were being Made-in-India

• Our expanding scale of operations helped generate more than 50,000 jobs in India

After building a strong team and business, I wished to help other markets with our learnings. With this intention, I moved abroad ~1.5 years ago (in July 2021), and subsequently joined the Xiaomi International team. I am proud of the strong India leadership team that continues to work independently and tirelessly to enable millions of Indi- ans with the latest technology.

After nine years, I am moving on from the Xiaomi Group. I feel confident that now is the right time, as we have strong leadership teams across the world. I wish the Xiaomi teams globally all the best and hope they achieve even greater success.

These last nine years were truly phenomenal and I will forever cherish the love and support I have received from fans, partners, team members and friends. I am lucky to have experienced something so special that it makes saying this goodbye very hard. I will forever carry a piece of Xiaomi within my heart.

Over the next few months, I will take some time-off, before taking up my next professional challenge. I am a builder at heart and would love to build something new, ideally in a new industry. I am proud of having been a small part of the ever growing startup community, twice. I hope to return to it with another fulfilling challenge.

Nothing is impossible if people with the right intent come together. If you have interesting ideas that can empower millions, I would love to talk.

Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen!

Manu Jain is the Global Vice President of Xiaomi. And, previously, he had founded online retail brand Jabong.