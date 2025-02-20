GoodGlamm in talks to sell ScoopWhoop to WLDD
SummaryScoopWhoop, which was acquired in 2021 by the Darpan Sanghvi-led group for ₹100 crore, is now being sold for ₹18-20 crore, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
Indian meme marketing startup Wubba Lubba Dub Dub (WLDD) is in talks to acquire ScoopWhoop from troubled content-to-commerce firm Good Glamm Group. The proposed sale of ScoopWhoop comes a week after the Prosus-backed group sold back Sirona Hygiene to its founders. The sale will help the cash-strapped group to meet some of its immediate payment obligations, two people with knowledge of the deal said.