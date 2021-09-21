Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Goods transporters with QR code of shipment need not carry physical invoice

Goods transporters with QR code of shipment need not carry physical invoice

Premium
CBIC clarified that there is no need to carry physical copy of tax invoices in such cases and the QR code was sufficient for verification by officers.
1 min read . 07:49 PM IST Livemint

  • Experts said it is a great facilitation of ease of doing business. Effective implementation of this relief would support in easing invoicing procedures of businesses

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Goods transporters need not carry with them physical copy of tax invoices relating to shipments if they could show a quick reference (QR) code with invoice details, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a clarification.   

Goods transporters need not carry with them physical copy of tax invoices relating to shipments if they could show a quick reference (QR) code with invoice details, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a clarification.   

In cases businesses raise electronic invoices at the time of sale of goods, QR codes are generated with invoice details embedded in them and this would be sufficient for goods transportation.  

In cases businesses raise electronic invoices at the time of sale of goods, QR codes are generated with invoice details embedded in them and this would be sufficient for goods transportation.  

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

CBIC clarified that there is no need to carry physical copy of tax invoices in such cases and the QR code was sufficient for verification by officers.  

Experts said this was a big relief. “Where e-invoice has been generated, physical copy of invoice is not required to be carried for movement of goods. It is a great facilitation of ease of doing business. Effective implementation of this relief would support in easing invoicing procedures of businesses," said Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY. 

Separately, CBIC also offered relief to certain exporters by clarifying provisions related to supply of service to non-resident companies by their Indian arms. 

In some cases, exporters were denied refunds when they exported services to their parent or associates abroad. CBIC issued a circular to clarify that these companies would be treated as separate legal persons since incorporated separately in their respective countries. In such cases, exports would not be treated as supply between ‘merely establishments of distinct persons’ and the refund eligibility will not get affected. This provides a big relief to such exporters in claiming tax refunds. It is the government’s policy to refund taxes that go into exports. The clarification is expected to help businesses which have cases pending before adjudicating or appellate authorities. 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The Indian car market blueprint that derailed Ford’s drive

Premium

Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty nears 17,450; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

The 6-Year coma of Acrysil shares

Premium

Why India needs grid-scale battery storage

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!