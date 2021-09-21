Goods transporters with QR code of shipment need not carry physical invoice

In some cases, exporters were denied refunds when they exported services to their parent or associates abroad. CBIC issued a circular to clarify that these companies would be treated as separate legal persons since incorporated separately in their respective countries. In such cases, exports would not be treated as supply between ‘merely establishments of distinct persons’ and the refund eligibility will not get affected. This provides a big relief to such exporters in claiming tax refunds. It is the government’s policy to refund taxes that go into exports. The clarification is expected to help businesses which have cases pending before adjudicating or appellate authorities.