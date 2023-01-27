Goodyear to cut 500 jobs, citing ‘significantly weaker’ demand1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 08:08 PM IST
The reductions will target salaried employees, representing about 5% of such positions across the company
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. will eliminate about 500 jobs, adding to the wave of layoffs sweeping corporate America as the company cuts costs in response to weak demand and rising inflation.
