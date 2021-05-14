Google, 30 other cos file legal brief to support immigrant spouses

The brief filed by Google was in support of H-4 visa holders being allowed to work in the country. The company has also been supported by tech giants like Apple, Twitter, Amazon, and more. “The case in question is an attempt to end the issuing of work authorization (H-4 EAD) for certain spouses of high-skilled talent who have come to this country on H-1B visas. In other words, it seeks to end the ability of highly-skilled immigrants’ partners from working in the United States," Catherine Lacavera, vice president, Legal, at Google, wrote in a blog post.

