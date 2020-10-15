Google, a longtime ally of travel sites, is now a powerful rival

Some vacation-home providers say they have been hurt by Google’s new way of displaying search results. Christi Kapp, who runs the Kapp and Kappy B&B in Kissimmee, Fla., with her husband, said that direct traffic to her website and direct bookings have fallen significantly since Google’s hotel-finder tool started appearing alongside regular search results. In the past four weeks, of the 29 Google searches for her B&B’s exact name, only four resulted in a click on her website, she said.