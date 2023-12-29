Google, accused of tracking private browsing user data in ‘Incognito’ mode, settles $5-billion lawsuit
Google has agreed to settle a major lawsuit accusing the company of secretly monitoring individuals' online activities. The trial was put on hold after Google and the plaintiffs reached a settlement agreement. The details of the settlement remain undisclosed.
Google has agreed to settle a major lawsuit. This lawsuit accused the Alphabet company of secretly monitoring the online activities of countless individuals. These individuals believed they were browsing the internet in private.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message