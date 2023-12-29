Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Google, accused of tracking private browsing user data in ‘Incognito’ mode, settles $5-billion lawsuit

Google, accused of tracking private browsing user data in ‘Incognito’ mode, settles $5-billion lawsuit

Livemint ( with inputs from Reuters )

Google has agreed to settle a major lawsuit accusing the company of secretly monitoring individuals' online activities. The trial was put on hold after Google and the plaintiffs reached a settlement agreement. The details of the settlement remain undisclosed.

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann//File Photo

Google has agreed to settle a major lawsuit. This lawsuit accused the Alphabet company of secretly monitoring the online activities of countless individuals. These individuals believed they were browsing the internet in private.

The trial was initially scheduled for February 5, 2024. However, it was put on hold by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California. This delay occurred after Google and the consumer plaintiffs announced an initial agreement to settle. The lawsuit initially sought damages of no less than $5 billion, Reuters reported.

Also Read: Google to let go of 30,000 employees due to new AI innovation? Here's what report suggests

Details of the settlement remain under wraps. However, both parties have confirmed reaching a binding agreement through mediation. Lawyers are likely to present a formal settlement for court approval by February 24, 2024.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claimed that Google's use of analytics, cookies and various apps enabled the company to track user activities. This tracking occurred even when users opted for 'Incognito' mode in Google Chrome or 'private' browsing in other browsers.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates broadcaster Venu Chitale's 111th birthday

This action, according to the plaintiffs, turned Google into an uncontrollable repository of personal information. It allowed Google to acquire insights into the user's personal interests, activities, and even sensitive searches.

Judge Rogers, in August, denied Google's motion to dismiss the lawsuit. She indicated that it was unclear whether Google had legally committed not to collect data in private browsing mode. The judge cited Google's privacy policies and other company statements that hint at limitations on data collection.

Also Read: Year ender 2023: Elon Musk's Grok AI, Google Gemini, GPT-4; Checkout the top 5 AI launches of 2023

Lawsuit initiated in 2020

The lawsuit, initiated in 2020, involves a vast number of Google users. The timeframe for these violations dates back to June 1, 2016. Each user involved in the lawsuit sought damages of at least $5,000. These damages were for alleged breaches of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws.

(With Reuters inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.