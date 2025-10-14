Google, Adani partner to build ₹13,318 crore AI data centre in Visakhapatnam — What does this mean? | 10 points

Technology giant Google has partnered with Adani Enterprises to build a ₹13,318 crore artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Notably, the Centre, which will be Google's largest outside the US, will include a 1 GW data centre campus, AI infrastructure, new large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network, the company said in its release.

“This initiative creates substantial economic and societal opportunities for both India and the United States — while pioneering a generational shift in AI capability,” the company said on October 14.

Google's parent company, Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai, in a social media post said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the development, adding that it will “bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country.”

What is the investment and timeline of the project? According to Google, the investment is for $15 billion (around ₹13,318 crore) to be used over five years from 2026-30. It said the project is aligned with the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Google commissioned Access Partnership to analyse the project, and it is expected to generate at least $15 billion in GDP for the US, over the five year period (2026-30) due to increased economic activity and cloud and AI adoption, and use of American talent and resources.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the release called the development “a new chapter in India’s digital transformation journey” and a significant investment in Andhra Pradesh. “We are proud to host India’s first truly gigawatt-scale data centre and Google’s first AI hub in India,” he added.

Notably, the AI data centre project is part of a ₹87,520 crore investment MoU signed between Google and the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Google-Adani partner to build AI data hub: 10 Points According to Google, the AI hub in Visakhapatnam will include a purpose-built data center campus, adding gigawatt-scale compute capacity to help meet demand for digital services across India and around the world.

Developed with leading partners, AdaniConneX and Airtel, it will be built with the same cutting-edge infrastructure that powers Google products like Search, Workspace, and YouTube, the release said.

What is expected from the hub? Further, the hub is expected to deliver the high-performance and low-latency services that businesses and organisations need to build and scale their own AI-powered solutions, accelerate research and development, and ultimately help India secure its place as a global leader in the AI-driven future.

When operational, the new data center campus will join Google’s network of existing AI data centers that spans 12 countries. It will benefit from technology developed by Google’s R&D centers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, including the design and development of crucial software and hardware innovations.

The project also includes construction of a new international subsea gateway, including multiple international subsea cables to land on India's eastern coast in Visakhapatnam. This will connect to Google’s more than two million miles of existing terrestrial and subsea cables.

Why is the project significant? The gateway will help India meet surging digital demands and provide route diversity to complement existing subsea cable landings in the Mumbai and Chennai areas, it added.

Further, “new high-capacity, low-latency pathways will deliver faster experiences to Google users and customers; increase the resilience and capacity of India's digital backbone; as well as drive digital inclusivity and transformation across India, bringing the benefits of AI to more people and businesses nationwide,” as per the release.

Google also said that the hub will be among the most energy-efficient data centres, in line with Google's commitment to grow its infrastructure responsibly. For this, Google will work with local partners to deliver new transmission lines, clean energy generation, and energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh.

Gautam Adani says hub will 'power India's AI revolution' According to Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, the company is investing in the Google hub through their joint venture arm, to “build India’s largest AI data centre campus. engineered specifically for the demands of artificial intelligence.” “​This facility will house the TPU and GPU-based compute power required for deep learning, neural network training, and large-scale AI model inference and create an ecosystem that accelerates AI-driven solutions for India's most critical sectors — from healthcare and agriculture to logistics and finance. ​We are honoured to be building the engine to power India's AI revolution, providing the tools for our nation's brightest minds to solve complex challenges,” he added.

AdaniConneX, a 50:50 JV between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, focused on the data center landscape in India. It envisions to build an environmentally and socially conscious 1 GW data center infrastructure platform by leveraging the complementary capacity of the Adani Group, India’s largest infrastructure player, and EdgeConneX, one of the largest private data center operators.