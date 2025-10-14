Google, Adani partner to build ₹13,318 crore AI data centre in Visakhapatnam — What does this mean? | 10 points

Technology giant Google has partnered with Adani Enterprises to build a ₹13,318 crore artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Notably, the Centre, which will be Google's largest outside the US, will include a 1 GW data centre campus, AI infrastructure, new large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network, the company said in its release.
“This initiative creates substantial economic and societal opportunities for both India and the United States — while pioneering a generational shift in AI capability,” the company said on October 14.
Google's parent company, Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai, in a social media post said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the development, adding that it will “bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country.”
According to Google, the investment is for $15 billion (around ₹13,318 crore) to be used over five years from 2026-30. It said the project is aligned with the government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Google commissioned Access Partnership to analyse the project, and it is expected to generate at least $15 billion in GDP for the US, over the five year period (2026-30) due to increased economic activity and cloud and AI adoption, and use of American talent and resources.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the release called the development “a new chapter in India’s digital transformation journey” and a significant investment in Andhra Pradesh. “We are proud to host India’s first truly gigawatt-scale data centre and Google’s first AI hub in India,” he added.
Notably, the AI data centre project is part of a ₹87,520 crore investment MoU signed between Google and the Government of Andhra Pradesh.
“This facility will house the TPU and GPU-based compute power required for deep learning, neural network training, and large-scale AI model inference and create an ecosystem that accelerates AI-driven solutions for India's most critical sectors — from healthcare and agriculture to logistics and finance. We are honoured to be building the engine to power India's AI revolution, providing the tools for our nation's brightest minds to solve complex challenges,” he added.