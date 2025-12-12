Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta: Why big techs are investing billions in their new favourite destination — India

India is the new favourite destination of big tech companies to invest.

In the last 48 hours alone, India has secured $52 billion worth of investments from Microsoft and Amazon, underscoring the country's growing importance in the AI map of the world amid the Centre's artificial intelligence push.

Not just Microsoft and Amazon, tech giants like Google and Intel have also pledged investments in India over the past few weeks.

Here is a look at all the tech firms who have invested in India in recent times.

$68 billion investment from Amazon, Microsoft, Google India has seen investment pledges worth around $67.5 billion in the recent days, with Amazon, Microsoft and Google vowing to build the nation's AI infrastructure.

On 10 December, Amazon pledged a massive $35 billion investment in India by 2030, seeking to expand exports, create additional one million jobs, and build on AI in the country.

Amazon bets big on India

“This investment will focus on business expansion as well as three strategic pillars: AI-driven digitisation, export growth, and job creation,” Amazon said in a statement.

This came a day after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged to invest $17.5 billion to ramp up AI and cloud infrastructure in India. As part of its plan, Microsoft would seek to enhance its data centre capacity, train the local workforce and build sovereign tech capabilities. The spending represents Microsoft’s largest investment in Asia.

In October, Google parent company Alphabet said it would invest $15 billion in India to build an AI data hub in Andhra Pradesh. The facility in Vishakapatnam will be part of Google's global network of AI centres spread across 12 countries.

"It's the largest AI hub that we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world, outside of the United States," Thomas Kurian, the CEO of Google Cloud, had said announcing the investment.

Intel signs semiconductor deal Intel Corp, one of the leading chipmakers around the world, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Group on 8 December to explore a collaboration aimed at advancing semiconductor and systems manufacturing, packaging, and the AI compute market in India.

Tata Group in a statement on the day described the move as a key step towards strengthening India's domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan met PM Modi a day after on 9 December to discuss accelerating AI adoption in India, along with Satya Nadella and Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar.

Apple invests billions Apple has invested billions of dollars in India this year through its vendors even as Trump threatens with tariffs on companies setting up manufacturing plants outside the US.

Apple vendor Foxconn in May said it will invest $1.5 billion in India for new component plants in Tamil Nadu and boost iPhone manufacturing.

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on 12 December said Apple is planning to build two major factories near Bangalore and Chennai, with a total employment capacity of 1,00,000 workers in a manufacturing push.

OpenAI, Meta open office ChatGPT parent OpenAI in August announced it will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year. The company has already began hiring people for various roles, signalling a deepening push in its second-largest market by numbers.

Earlier in February, Meta also announced that it would open a new office in Bengaluru, hiring engineers and AI experts amid its push in artificial intelligence.

Why India is becoming an AI hotspot According to a report by CNBC, India fares better than most other countries when it comes to building data centres — a key component to enhance AI infrastructure.

Traditional Asia Pacific markets like Japan, Australia, China and Singapore have already matured and have limited capacity to provide land for large data centres. India on the other hand has abundant spaces available for the same.

Additionally, India's power costs are lower than those of European countries, giving it an edge over nations like UK.

India offers an unmatched combination of scale and a relatively forgiving regulatory stance, compared with some other markets in Asia and Europe.

