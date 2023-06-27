Google, Amazon, YouTube top India brands

Google, Amazon, YouTube top India brands1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Google has emerged as the most meaningful brand in India, followed by Amazon and YouTube, according to a report by Havas. The study, which surveyed over 91,000 people across 10 markets and 42 categories, found that 73% of brands could disappear without consumers caring, and 67% of people expressed a preference for purpose-focused brands over profit-driven ones. The report also highlighted the importance of catering to Gen Z consumers, who value positivity and self-expression.
Mumbai: Google has emerged as the most meaningful brand in India, offering strong personal and collective benefits, according to the Meaningful Brands 2023 report by global communications agency Havas.
