Google and Meta are spending $300 million to train blue-collar workers. The AI boom made them do it

As artificial intelligence drives an unprecedented wave of data centre construction across the United States, Silicon Valley's biggest companies are spending hundreds of millions of dollars to train the electricians, welders and pipe fitters needed to build it all.

The artificial intelligence industry has a problem that no amount of software engineering can solve. It needs people who can lay pipes, wire circuits and weld steel, and right now there are not nearly enough of them.

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In the space of days, two of the world's largest technology companies announced major investments in skilled trades training, signalling that the labour bottleneck threatening to slow the AI boom is no longer a peripheral concern for Big Tech but a central strategic challenge.

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Google said on Thursday it is investing $50 million in skilled trades training programmes across the US, targeting construction workers, electricians, plumbers, pipe fitters, welders and other labourers working in fields critical to AI and energy infrastructure. Some partnerships are already underway, a Google spokesperson confirmed. The announcement came days after Meta revealed a $250 million programme to train Americans specifically for data centre construction roles.

Why Big Tech is suddenly investing in trade skills The scale of physical infrastructure required to power the AI industry has outpaced the available workforce. The construction industry needs an estimated 349,000 new workers this year alone to meet demand elevated by artificial intelligence, according to Associated Builders and Contractors, a trade group.

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Oracle and Microsoft had already moved earlier this year to expand existing initiatives aimed at building a pipeline of workers capable of supporting the AI build-out. Together, these efforts reflect a growing recognition across the technology sector that the race to dominate AI will be won or lost not just in research laboratories but on construction sites.

"The constraint on growth isn't hiring more engineers. It's building physical infrastructure," said Rob Lalka, a business professor at Tulane University. "Silicon Valley's white-collar executives won't succeed without blue-collar workers across America."

How Google and Meta are bridging the skills gap Because technology companies are considerably more experienced in training workers to use software than to operate heavy machinery, both Google and Meta are leaning on established trade organisations to deliver their programmes. Google's initiative includes partnerships with bodies such as the International Training Institute for the sheet metal and air conditioning industry.

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The approach has drawn a warm response from labour groups that have long argued for greater investment in trade apprenticeships and workforce development. Kenneth Cooper, international president of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, told Business Insider: "We welcome the support of industry leaders like Google to create good, family-sustaining jobs and meet the growing energy needs of our economy."

The data centre construction boom driving demand The urgency behind these investments becomes clearer when viewed against the scale of data centre development currently under way across the US. In 2025, permits were issued for 176 new data centres across 34 states, the highest number of new permits issued in a single year since the first data centre permit was recorded in 1976, according to Business Insider.

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That construction wave is reshaping labour markets in communities far removed from the traditional technology hubs of California and New York, creating demand for skilled trades workers in states that have historically had limited exposure to the technology industry.

Not everyone is welcoming Big Tech's expansion The push to build more data centres has not been without controversy. Critics have pointed to the substantial number of redundancies that technology companies have attributed to AI-driven automation, raising questions about whether the same industry eliminating jobs in one sector can credibly position itself as a champion of workforce development in another.

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Resistance has also emerged at the community level. Residents across the US have staged protests against proposed data centre projects in their neighbourhoods in recent months. A Gallup poll conducted in May found that seven out of ten Americans said they would oppose living near a data centre, reflecting a tension between the industry's infrastructure ambitions and the communities it needs to build within.

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About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.