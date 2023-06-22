Google and other tech companies accuse Microsoft of unfair practices in Cloud2 min read 22 Jun 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Google and other technology trade groups have complained to the Federal Trade Commission about allegedly unfair business practices in the cloud, including by Microsoft.
Alphabet's Google along with technology trade groups have griped to the Federal Trade Commission about allegedly unfair business practices in the cloud, including by the industry's number two by market share Microsoft, according to a report published by Reuters.
