Google announces a major $40 billion investment in Texas to develop AI, cloud infra by 2027 – here's what we know

Google is planning to invest $40 billion in Texas through 2027 to develop new cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure, marking the tech giant's latest in a series of massive technology investments in the US.

The investment will support the development of new data centre campuses in northern Texas, expanding Google's presence in the Lone Star State of the US.

“We’ve called Texas home for more than 15 years, and today, we're announcing a new $40 billion investment in the Lone Star State through 2027. This funding will help build new cloud and AI infrastructure, including new data centre campuses in Armstrong and Haskell Counties,” Google said in a blog post on November 14.

"Our latest investment in Texas is designed to not only support Texas' workforce and infrastructure, but to ensure the US retains the technical backbone to lead the world in AI," it added.

Google has committed to introduce new energy resources to the grid and cover costs related to its operations while backing community energy efficiency initiatives.

The latest investment in the US state includes a new $30 million Energy Impact Fund to scale and accelerate energy initiatives, along with more than 6,200 megawatts of new energy generation and capacity through power purchase agreements with energy developers.

In its most recent earnings call, the company projected 2025 capital expenditures of $91-$93 billion amid significant investments in data centres and computing capacity to support its AI goals.

Growing investments in Texas Google's announcement maintains a trend of major technology firms making significant investments in Texas.

The deregulated energy market and availability of renewable sources make the state appealing for data centre growth. However, the increasing energy consumption of these facilities raises concerns about grid stability, especially after the 2021 winter storms that led to widespread outages, AP reported.

OpenAI, the creator of Chatgpt, has made a major commitment with its $500 billion "Stargate" project, featuring a flagship data center campus in Abilene, Texas.

Facebook's parent Meta has invested billions in data centres in Fort Worth, and Tesla moved its headquarters to Austin in 2021, also establishing a large manufacturing facility there.