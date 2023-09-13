Google argues against US accusation of breaking antitrust law, says ‘quality kept its search on top’1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Google said the US was wrong to say the search and advertising giant broke the law to hold onto its massive market share, noting its search engine was wildly popular because of its quality
Google has argued against the US accusation of breaking antitrust law by defending its wider range of popularity. The Justice Department has accused Alphabet's Google of paying $10 billion annually to device makers like Apple, wireless companies like AT&T, and browser makers like Mozilla to keep its search engine's market share at around 90%. However, Google said the US was wrong to say the search and advertising giant broke the law to hold onto its massive market share, noting its search engine was wildly popular because of its quality and that dissatisfied users could switch with "a few easy clicks."