Google bets on AI to rival Microsoft, Amazon’s cloud dominance in India
Shouvik Das 6 min read 13 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Rising demand underpins Google's decision to make its biggest bet in the country last month, when it announced a $15 billion investment to set up a 1 GW data centre in Andhra Pradesh.
NEW DELHI : Google is seeing increased demand for its Gemini artificial intelligence platform from businesses in India, which is allowing its cloud services to grow faster than those of its two larger rivals, Microsoft and Amazon, according to two senior executives.
